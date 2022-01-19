Yasiel Puig wants revenge in Dodgers in the future

After not fixing with any team of MLB, to the Cuban gardener yasiel puig He had no choice but to accept an offer in Korean baseball (KBO), for one year and a salary of one million dollars with the Kiwoom Heroes.

The “Crazy Horse”, as the 31-year-old West Indian patrolman is also known, declared that he will try to play his best in Asian baseball, reiterating the great commitment he has with his new club. However, Puig also made his intentions of one day returning to the Major Leagues with the Dodgers, organization with which he became known and represented for six seasons.

“Fans write me on Instagram to return to Los Angeles. I hope that God and the Dodgers give me the opportunity to return to the United States one day.” The former slugger for the California team declared, where he was once selected for the All-Star Game.

It should be remembered that Puig has not played in the Major Leagues since the 2019 campaign, in which he wore the uniforms of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. The following year, the year of the pandemic, the Cuban could not participate because he tested positive for coronavirus after being signed by the Atlanta Braves.

Last year he did not receive an opportunity in the majors either and therefore had to play in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB) with El Águila de Veracruz, where he stood out for his batting average (.312).