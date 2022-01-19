You won’t believe it! “I am Betty, the ugly” ceases to be Netflix’s favorite and is replaced by this novel

Almost 23 years have passed since the premiere of the Colombian telenovela “Yo soy Betty, la fea” that remains among the favorites of Netflix users. In our country, for last year it was crowned as the most watched production.

But everything changed with a new production that snatched the title of favorite. It is the remake of “Café con aroma de mujer”, a Colombian soap opera, starring Margarita Rosa de Francisco and Guy Ecker, and created by Fernando Gaitán that was broadcast during 1994.

The new version of this story stars Laura Londoño as La Gaviota and William Levy as Sebastián Vallejo, the cast also includes Carmen Villalobos as Lucía Sanclemente and Diego Cadavid as Iván Vallejo.

Premiered on Telemundo for 2021 and now its 92 chapters are available on Netflix, the telenovela sneaks in as the favorite of Salvadorans, but it is also sweeping Latin America.

