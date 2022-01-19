YouTube has a special annual plan to pay less, but it’s only available in these 10 countries

There is now an annual plan on YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium that you can save money on when you sign up.

If you were thinking of subscribing to YouTube Premium, you may be interested to know that the platform now has a new subscription plan with which to save some money year after year.

The main difference with respect to the original monthly plan, is that payments are made year by year. In this way, people who decide to subscribe with an annual plan of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, they will pay less money for the same service than those who subscribe to a monthly plan.

But there is a problem: as they have discovered in 9to5Google, YouTube’s new annual plan is only available in a very limited number of countries.

YouTube’s annual plan allows you to save up to 36 dollars on the subscription

People who decide to subscribe to YouTube Premium in one of the countries included in the promotion will see how there is now a new annual plan.

The annual YouTube Premium plan has a $107.99 price, a savings of $3 per month over the $11.99 per month YouTube Premium costs on your monthly plan, or $36 a year.

On the other hand, the YouTube Music Premium annual plan is priced at $89.99 per year, $2.50 less than if the annual plan was contracted.

on paper, savings is clear and it can certainly be an attractive option for those who prefer to make a single payment a year, instead of twelve different payments throughout the year.

However, for some reason YouTube has decided limit this modality to a small number of countries, among which, for now, is not Spain. The list of countries with the annual YouTube Premium plan available is below:

Germany

U.S

Mexico

Canada

Brazil

Japan

Thailand

India

Russia

Turkey

A total of ten countries from which the promotion can be accessed, it is not clear if for a limited time, or indefinitely.

So you can try new YouTube features before anyone else

Also, keep in mind that those who already have a monthly YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium plan, they will not be able to migrate to an annual plan. They will have to cancel their subscription first and then subscribe by selecting the year-to-year payment method.

Related topics: Apps, Google Apps, YouTube

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts Free Trial