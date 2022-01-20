120 Hz screen, 50 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery for only 149 euros

This realme mobile is the best you can buy for less than 150 euros.

If with its starting price it already seemed like a very good buy, imagine that the realme 8i dropped in price up to 149 euros. Well, stop dreaming because it is a reality, and also on the official website of realme. When it was presented, the price was around 200 euros –which seems to me to be a very good price considering everything it offers inside– and on many occasions we have seen it go down to 170 or even 160 euros, but today it collapses even more.

This is the best price for this realme 8i without a doubt: at Amazon it is for 179 euros, at El Corte Inglés for 179.90 euros and at MediaMarkt it is sold at 175 euros. Therefore, we are before the best opportunity to get this powerful realme 8i

Get a realme 8i with a 50 euro discount

After hallucinating with his analysis, we have no doubt that the realme firm will be a big one in the coming months. It was Oppo’s cover since its inception, but now it is being revealed with great smartphones of all ranges. This realme 8i is placed in the mid-range of Android phones in a privileged position for two reasons: great specs and low price.

And we are talking about a terminal that mounts a huge panel 6.6-inch IPS with Full HD + resolution, 399 dpi, 120Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 600 nits. Inside, a MediaTek CPU, the 12nm Helium G96 octa-core, next to 4GB RAM LPDDR4X and this version of 64 GB of expandable UFS 2.1 type storage (available model with 128 GB). Its battery goes up to 5,000 mAh with fast charge at 18W.

In terms of connectivity, it is a smartphone that has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm jack headphone connection and fingerprint reader on the side of the device. Its weight is 194 grams and it is only 8.5mm thick. It is a large terminal, why are we going to fool ourselves.

Lastly, your cameras. We have a triple sensor at the rear with 50 MP f/1.8, 2 MP f/2.4 (black and white) and 2 MP f/2.4 (macro lens), and a 16MP selfie camera f/2.0. Both do not disappoint, they are not the best of the mid-range, but they are not bad for the price we are talking about, 149 euros. In short, for less than 150 euros there is nothing better in the current market, with the permission of some occasional offer of the Redmi 10 or the realme 8 5G that sometimes collapse.

