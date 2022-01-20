2 key Bitcoin trading indicators suggest BTC is poised for a 62% move higher.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been below $45,000 for 14 days and is currently 40% below the all-time high of $69,000. This move bears similarities to the end of September 2021, when the Bitcoin price was flat for 11 days and was 36% below the previous all-time high of $64,900 on April 14.

Bitcoin price on Coinbase, in USD. Source: TradingView

To understand whether the current price momentum mimics that of late September, traders should start by looking at the Bitcoin futures contract premium, which is also known as “basis.” Unlike a perpetual contract, these fixed-calendar futures do not have a funding rate, so their price will differ greatly from regular spot trades.

By measuring the spending gap between futures and the regular spot market, a trader can gauge the level of optimism in the market. Excessive buyer optimism tends to cause the three-month futures contract to trade at an annualized (basis) premium of 15% or higher.

3-month Bitcoin futures premium in September 2021. Source: laevitas.ch

For example, at the beginning of September, the base rate was between 9% and 13%, which indicates confidence, but on September 29, just before Bitcoin surpassed $45,000, the 3-month futures premium was at 6.5%. In general, readings below 5% are seen as bearish, so a reading of 6.5% at the end of September meant investors were showing little confidence.

3 month Bitcoin futures premium. Source: laevitas.ch

Regarding current market conditions, there are many similarities to September 2021, just before Bitcoin broke $45,000 and started a 62% rally. Firstly, the current 3-month Bitcoin futures premium stands at 6.5% and the gauge recently ranged between 9% and 11%, reflecting mild optimism.

Unexpected positive market moves happen when investors least expect it and this is precisely the scenario that is playing out right now. To confirm if this movement was instrument specific, the option markets should also be analyzed. The 25% delta bias compares equivalent call and put options. The indicator will turn positive when “fear” prevails because the protective premium of put options is higher than call options.

The opposite occurs when market makers are bullish, causing the 25% delta bias to shift into the negative area. Readings between 8% negative and 8% positive are generally considered neutral.

Deribit Bitcoin Options 25% delta bias in September 2021. Source: laevitas.ch

The 25% delta bias hovered close to 10% at the end of September 2021, indicating distress on the part of option traders. Market makers and arbitrage desks were overcharging for protective short (bearish) positions.

Deribit Bitcoin Options 25% delta bias. Source: laevitas.ch

Based on the current 25% delta bias indicator, option traders are neutral. However, on January 10, the metric touched the positive threshold of 8%, indicating a slight downtrend.

Derivatives metrics show that current market conditions resemble late September when Bitcoin reversed a 24-day downtrend and started a 62% rally in the following three weeks.

Will this phenomenon be repeated? Bitcoin bulls certainly expect it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.