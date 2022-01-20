5 healthy habits for physical and mental care in 2022

We all want to start the new year in the best way: having clear purposes and taking action to find our best version. To achieve this, it is important to maintain a balance between our physical and mental well-being. For that reason, today we share 5 habits that will help nurture the mind and body in this 2022.

Keep a positive mind and celebrate small achievements

Having a positive attitude can change everything; it is up to us to define how we want to handle the situations we face on a day-to-day basis, especially those that get out of our hands. A positive mentality is part of the formula to meet our goals and overcome the obstacles that stand in our way, in addition, this is reflected in our body and actions, infecting those around us so that they feel the same.

constant physical activity

The most practical medicine that exists to take care of physical and mental health is physical activity, And the best thing is that it’s free! Exercising 3 to 4 times a week helps prevent cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertension, and metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity; In addition, it combats mental conditions such as depression and anxiety.

It is recommended to practice aerobic exercises such as walking, jogging or climbing stairs for 10 or 15 minutes. Muscle strengthening activities such as squats, sit-ups, push-ups, among others in which weight is used, are also beneficial. An exercise session at home or in the gym will help release tension, make you feel happier and to strengthen confidence and self-esteem.

Balanced diet and hydration

Food is an essential complement to lead a healthy lifestyle, through food, it is possible to provide the body with the energy it needs to perform functional activities; some of these are carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals, and each one fulfills different purposes that allow the body to carry out its vital processes in an adequate way, such as maintaining a healthy digestive system and control cholesterol levels in the blood.

Balancing amounts and types of food is key to get a proper diet. On the other hand, hydration is also essential for body processes such as maintaining temperature, regulating digestive juices and transporting nutrients to cells. Additional fluid intake is recommended. when doing daily physical activity.

Sleep the necessary hours a day

A quality sleep allows you to feel rested when you wake up; according to World Health Organization, 7 to 8 hours of consistent sleep is recommended for adults and 11 to 14 hours a day for young children.

sleep improves productivity, concentration and cognition, promotes calorie regulation, provides more energy to the body and prevents depression, among many other benefits. Including this habit in your daily routine will allow you to see the results from the inside out.

Have skin care routines

The skin is the largest organ of the body and is active 24 hours a day, its main function is to protect the body from other agents such as bacteria, chemical substances or external temperature, so it is very important to take the necessary precautions to take care of it; clean skin and apply sunscreen daily are some ways to do it.