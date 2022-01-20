70% of drugs in development, first in their class

seven out of ten investigational drugs are currently considered first-in-class, that is, drugs with mechanisms of action different from therapies that exist on the market and, therefore, with a great potential for improving patient health, according to the report’s conclusions Innovation in the Biopharmaceutical Pipeline, carried out by the Analysis Group strategic consulting firm for the American employers’ association of the pharmaceutical industry, Phrma, and presented in December.

Thus, of the nearly 8,000 drugs in the clinical development phase that the pharmaceutical industry has around the world, 69 percent are totally new, that is, they could show paths hitherto unknown to science and that they are the best proof of the commitment of this sector to innovation and health of people. This percentage reaches 80 percent in the phases prior to human research, but falls because, as the report itself points out, research into new drugs is a long, complex and costly process in which less than 10 percent of drugs in development that make it to the clinical stage, when tested on patients, are ultimately approved by regulatory agencies.

Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular diseases, neurology, psychiatry, diabetes and cancer are the specialties with the most first-in-class drugs

By therapeutic areas, Alzheimer’s, cardiovascular diseases, Neurology, Psychiatry, diabetes and cancer are those with a higher percentage of potential drugs first-in-class. “The high proportion of projects that have the potential to be the first of their kind reflects the innovative approaches that researchers use to address unmet medical needs. The need for continued development of new treatments is great given changing demographics and the growing socioeconomic burden of disease. This report provides a snapshot of the number and scope of potential new treatments in development, resulting in a source of hope for current and future patients”, collects the document.

In this sense, the authors of the report dedicate a special section to the new types of therapies that are revolutionizing biomedical research in recent times and that represent a good part of these first-in-class. They highlight the 545 cell therapy projects that use the transplantation of cells into a patient’s body to grow, replace, or repair damaged tissue; 281 gene therapy projects that use genetic material to manipulate a patient’s cells for the treatment, prevention or cure of a disease; 348 CAR-T cell projects; 265 projects targeting DNA and RNA to deactivate or modify a gene that is the cause of the disease, or 133 based on the use of oncolytic viruses, whose goal is to inject tumor-seeking viruses to infect cancer cells.

More hope for rare disease patients

The report also reveals that, of the total drugs in clinical development, 1,135 received orphan drug designation (those that cover diseases that affect very few patients: less than one person per two thousand) by the US regulatory agency FDA, a figure of vital importance for patients with rare diseases, given that barely five percent of these pathologies have a treatment.

Today, as this study once again demonstrates, the pharmaceutical industry’s commitment to rare diseases is a consolidated reality that is bearing fruit and cannot be stopped. Only in Europe since 2000 the number of orphan drugs developed by the industry has multiplied by 23, going from just 8 drugs known until then to 190, which are new hope for many of these patients.

In the case of orphan drugs, precisely because they address pathologies that affect very few people, the return on investment for pharmaceutical companies is very complicated. Therefore, having a regulatory framework that stimulates research via incentives is critical, says the report.

“Our regulatory system must keep pace with the science and adopt the latest advances to guarantee the process”

“The current portfolio of potential drugs of the innovative pharmaceutical industry is abundant, diverse and downright promising for patients. The high proportion of projects that have the potential to be the first of their kind reflects the scientific growth promoted by this sector and its commitment to R&D”, he highlights. Javier Urzay, deputy director general of Farmaindustria.

“Having more and better treatments improves and saves lives -continues Urzay-. But this rapid scientific and technological development, which is driving a new era in the field of biopharmaceutical research, must be accompanied by a stable framework and a pharmaceutical strategy that protects, develops and encourages it. Our regulatory system must keep pace with science and adopt the latest advances to guarantee the process”.

In this sense, Urzay particularly highlights the European Pharmaceutical Strategy, on which work is being done: “It must be up to this challenge and contribute to strengthening regulation and incentives that favor the development of these innovations and its rapid incorporation into the EU health systems for the benefit of patients”.