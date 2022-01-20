8 essential apps for a freelancer

If you are self-employed, these apps are mandatory on your mobile.

Self-employed workers have special characteristics in their work that makes them is in permanent connection. Therefore, surrounding yourself with the best applications and having them at your disposal allows greater efficiency. If you are self-employed, this set of 8 applications is very useful so that you can carry out your task more comfortably. Although in this portal, your favorite in the Android world, We always focus on applications of this operating system, we leave the download links of all of them also for iOS.

Best 4 calculator apps for freelancers

The 8 apps that any freelancer must use

GasAll: Gas Stations Spain

For those self-employed who are traveling continuously, nothing better than knowing which are the gas stations that offer a more adjusted price. Getting good savings is a matter of find out where they are located. This application also traces the route so that you can get to that service station much faster. If you are traveling or business, the monthly savings of finding cheaper gas stations can be worth it. By the way, what about the ban on using mobile phones at gas stations? Get rid of doubts with this article.

Direct Bill

The usual thing for a freelancer to do the invoices once you get home or to the office, in front of your computer. However, there are situations where being able to bill from your mobile phone is a must. For this we invite you to get to know this application, with which you can do the same thing you do with your computer, but from your mobile phone. Invoices with full validity and professional appearance that you can send immediately from WhatsApp or by email. It’s worth taking a look at.

whatsapp business

WhatsApp Business offers advanced features compared to the standard application.

It is always advisable to have a different telephone line than your personal line for your work tasks. It is the golden opportunity to get to know WhatsApp Business, a completely free application that allows you to interact with your customers in a very comfortable way. For example, You can give detailed information in this application of your services and your schedules. In addition, its interface is very clear both for them and for you and you will not have any problems when using it. Give a differentiating point to your activity if you have not already done so.

Bizum

Surely you already use it, but there are people who still resist it. Bizum is an application to send and receive payments from your bank, It currently supports 32 Spanish financial entities. The shipment is completely free and immediate, without waiting for a bank transfer when it is made from one entity to another. For a freelancer it can be very interesting, since you can make payments in some shops and receive the payment of your invoices by their clients without any problems. You should not worry about security, this application meets very high standards. In this case we do not put a download link, since you must use it in an integrated way in your online banking application. In other words, the Bizum application as such does not exist, although they are already working on it. You just need a mobile phone number and start enjoying it.

miDGT

You only need the application and register with [email protected] to be able to have your driving license and all the documentation of your vehicle in this your mobile phone. But it has much more, like request a vehicle report, pay fines, identify the driver who was driving your car, notify the usual driver or buy the fees you need. So you can free your portfolio from a document, do not hesitate to start using it and thus be able to take advantage of all the services it offers you. Yes, with full legal validity.

AEAT

The Tax Agency is an entity well known by the self-employed. Being able to carry out some procedures from the mobile phone always saves time. The application is quite intuitive and friendly, so it doesn’t hurt to have it installed and be able to access all the services it offers you. During the income tax declaration period, you can book an appointment directly from your mobile phone.

Waze

It is one of the preferred GPS for those who are constantly behind the wheel. Besides that its operation is perfect, As it is a collaborative application, you can be continuously notified of mobile radars or incidents on the road. One of its most outstanding functions is to offer you an alternative route if the traffic is very heavy. To complete its good work, the interface is very friendly. You will be surprised by everything I can do for you, how well it will guide you and how easy it is to use. It has that different point from other similar ones, so using it is always a stimulus.

Social Security

In the same way, Social Security is always the meeting point for all self-employed people. With its application you can obtain certificates, make inquiries or obtain an appointment at any office. Tasks as common as obtaining work life is just one of the options available to you. As with any application that depends on the General Administration of the State, you must be previously registered with [email protected]

all these appsthey can give a much-needed boost to your activity. Best of all, most of the apps are all free, a much-needed help for the struggling pocketbook of employed workers.

