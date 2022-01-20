A 22-year-old man became a surprise millionaire thanks to his huge collection of selfies

2021 has been the year of technology blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs. And it seems that 2022 is going the same way. Recently, the first SMS in history, from 1992, was awarded at auction for more than 130,000 euros. The buyer obtained it using NFTs (non-fungible tokens), since the SMS itself cannot be physically delivered. Now, a young Indonesian student of only 22 years has become a millionaire -unintentionally- thanks to the sale of a collection of ‘selfies’ through NFT technology.

For five years (from 18 to 22), Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali sat in front of his computer every day and took a picture of himself. According to France24, his intention was to make a video in time lapse with all the selfies the day of their graduation to see their evolution over time. In total, he took more than 1,000 photographs. One day, Gustaf, a computer science student and technology lover blockchain decided to upload the photos to the OpenSea NFT trading platform under the title “Ghozali Everyday”. Result: more than a million dollars for his innocent collection.





How did you manage to sell your ‘selfies’ for more than a million dollars?

Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali Twitter/Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali

Success was not immediate. Al Ghozali began posting the images on the platform in December. At first, the photos were only worth three euros, until a famous Indonesian chef found his profile on OpenSea and started promoting the Al Ghozali collection. It was then that the sales exploded, the value of the photos began to rise and the demand increased tremendously. “I never thought someone would buy photos of my face,” the young man said on his Twitter account.





In the days following the celebrity chef’s promotion, more than 400 people purchased ownership of his photos. Last Friday, Ghozali’s collection reached a total transaction volume of 317 ethereums, which is equivalent to more than one million dollars. “Today I have sold more than 230 selfies and until now I don’t understand why you want to buy #NFT with photos of me, but I thank you because 5 years of effort have paid off,” the young man tweeted on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old became a millionaire in the most unexpected way he could imagine, not even he fully understands what is happening. “I have not yet dared to tell my parents, they would be wondering where I got the money,” he said at a press conference he gave on the campus of the university where he studies in Semarang.

Up to 250,000 euros for virtual rocks

NFTs have sparked a craze among young investors, geeks and collectors from all over the world. NFTs are a unique good, they are unique assets that cannot be modified or exchanged for another of the same value. That is why they have become so fashionable in the art world. In March of last year, the auction house Christie’s managed to sell a work in digital format by the artist Beeple for almost 70 million euros thanks to NFTs. And not only this, these digital assets also include music, poetry, and even tweets, archived on the Ethereum blockchain.

EtherRock rocks have skyrocketed in price Twitter

A few months ago, the case of the drawings of virtual rocks to more than 260,000 euros each PNG. It is a project called EtherRock, which is made up of a total of 100 images of a digitally drawn rock. Each one of the 100 images is different, change the shading, the tonality of the colors or the background. Each of the images was auctioned off as NFTs, at unexplained prices. So is NFT technology.