A console scalper says that we have to have compassion and think about the young people who manage to live thanks to it

Scalpers have been plaguing the PC and console market since the start of the pandemic, and if you weren’t already outraged enough about it, this interview with a scalper may just do the trick.

Jack Bayliss, who is behind the service Aftermarket Arbitrage, a subscription service for scalpers that notifies of the availability of consoles and hardware in stock, participated in an interview with Sky News, where he revealed that he earns about $ 61,000 a month, and He also made the following statements.

First of all, he said that he doesn’t feel guilty that users of his service take away the possibility of buying a console from a child because a scalper bought it to resell it at double, and that he is “very in tune with my moral compass, as a person”. In his opinion, “Owning a PS5 or an Xbox is not a necessity, it is a luxury, ok? If you can spend £450, spending an extra £100 should be marginal, if you already have the money ready to spend on it.”

Later, Bayliss declared that scalpers are good people and that nobody thinks that this is also a job and thanks to that they can support their family, or have more free time by not spending their time in an 8-hour job:

Yes, some families will have to pay another £100, but what they don’t think about is that our members, who have 30 consoles, make £100 each. And with that they earn a good monthly salary in a couple of days. What they’re doing is being entrepreneurs, they’re going out there, creating extra income, and doing something that 90% of the population don’t bother to do. […] They spend more time with their family, with their children. We have seen that people were able to renovate their house, buy toys for the children, buy new cars for their wives, new cars for themselves.”

Basically, if you’re not making money reselling products at a premium, it’s because you’re lazy and can’t be bothered to make easy money, which is quite a controversial statement. Undoubtedly these statements are striking and it is curious to see what these people think. Instead of selling products purchased through a wholesaler as most people who sell products do, they decide to exhaust all the stock sold at the suggested price, and resell it at prices that are unaffordable for most. Although it is a valid business, there are other ways of doing business without harming so many people, although these people are clearly not interested.

And you, what do you think about these statements of the console scalper? Are you for or against these overpriced resales?