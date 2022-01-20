A former FBI agent discovered that Jamie Spears put a hidden “recording device” in Britney Spears’ bedroom

The legal battle between Britney Spears and his father, jamie spears. Although Britney was released from guardianship on September 29, there are still pending issues in court.

The last thing that is known is that a former FBI agent concluded that Britney’s father monitored her through a secret audio recording device in the pop princess’ bedroom without her consent.

According to the papers he agreed to AND! news, the star’s attorney, used the statement of Sherine Ebadi, a former FBI special agent, which claims that Jamie Spears gave orders to Black Box Security (security company) to put a “secret recording device” in her daughter’s bedroom.

The researcher noted that he based his conclusion on an interview he conducted with Alex Vlasov, a former employee of Black Box Security, who had previously spoken to The New York Times about the secret device.

Jamie’s attorney, who confirmed the allegations, was also asked in the same New York Times report, but he justified his client’s actions by clarifying that this was within the parameters of the guardianship. In addition, he claimed that the singer herself had given her consent for the “secret device” to be installed.

Jamie Spears ‘loved the idea’ of putting up a secret listening device

Ebadi, discovered through Vlasov, that it was the security company that proposed the idea of ​​installing a secret listening device in the bedroom, and that Jamie “he loved the idea”. The former employee pointed out that he put the device in the celebrity’s room “He did this by taping behind furniture so it couldn’t be seen, and he added a separate battery pack to the recording device to allow continuous recording over a longer period of time.”, part of the interrogation carried out by Sherine.

In addition, the former FBI agent added in her investigation that surveillance of Ms. Spears’ bedroom was carried out as late as 2020, and that there were recordings of Spears with her attorney at the time, Sam Ingham, that were of particular interest to her watchers.

For the services provided by Blak Box Security, received 6 million dollars that corresponded to the estate of Britney Spears.

Finally, the researcher stated that “requires all parties to consent to a recording of their confidential conversations”, and that there are criminal sanctions for those who do not have the consent of those involved, invoking the California Invasion of Privacy Law.