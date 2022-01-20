a star that was briefly extinguished in Europe and with the tricolor

Jose Juan ‘JJ¡ Macias (Photo: David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images)

The race from Jose Juan Macias with the Getafe CF, of the Spanish league, seems to have culminated. At least that’s how the sports director of the Azulón team suggested it, Angel Martin. The manager assured that JJ Macias He has the possibility of leaving the club in the form of a transfer, since he has had little participation with the Geta team.

In this way, the striker would sentence a season to oblivion, because with the The Mexican Futbol selection did not participate in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in mid-2021, due to an injury that took him away from the call for Jaime Lozano and with his current club he did not break the net on any occasion

Career in Spain

The step of the Aztec attacker with the Getafe, coming from the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara of Mexico, barely made an echo in Mexican territory, since it completed a campaign in which it had irregularity in its participation. With the Iberian box He has barely played 8 games out of a possible 27. Also only has been able to add 223 minutes ever since he landed on the Old Continent and couldn’t move the nets ever since he left the MX League.

The injuries took him away from the ownership of the eleventh that he directs Quique Sánchez Flores. Last November 30, when the Eurogetas disputed the Copa del Rey against Mollerusa, from the fourth division of Spain, left the field of play due to muscle discomfort. Later, it was revealed that it was due to problems with the soleus. Since that meeting he has been absent with his team.

JJ Macías was presented with Getafe on June 31, 2021 (Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Gerardo Martino, technical director of the Mexican national team, stopped calling Macías al Tri for qualifying matches Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022. The last time José Juan scored one goal with the green shirt was in the final of the Pre-Olympic against Honduras on March 31, 2021 with the minor selection. the battering ram adds four goals with the selection Absolute of Mexico.

Macías, after his withdrawal from the Olympic tournament, revealed the reasons why he did not play the tournament in Japan. The homegrown of Sacred Flock He clarified that everything was due to a lack of rhythm of the game. He also added that many of his teammates maintained a high level and it was unfair for them to compete if he was not one hundred.

Continue reading the story

In competition, players like Eduardo Aguirre de Santos, Alexis Vega from Chivas and the reinforcement Henry Martin of America, were chosen by Lozano to compete in the Olympics and later took the bronze medal when they faced Japan for third place. At that time Macías was about to start the preseason with the Azulones.

In that sense, the journey of the young promise of Mexican soccer seems to have another chance at Europe. Some media outlets point out that he will leave the squad led by Quique Sánchez to emigrate to the French league or even a possible return to Mexico.

In the past, when Macías wore the colors of the Esmeraldas del León added one of his best performances. At Opening 2019 could score nine goals that earned him to place himself in the leading scoring positions. With the Panzas Verdes scored 19 goals in just two tournaments. while with the Rojiblancos scored 23 goals in six championships. For what he aimed to be a star and jewel of the Chivas.

JJ Macías scored 19 points when he wore the colors of the Emeralds of the Lion (Photo by Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images)

The personality of José Juan Macías has been reason for controversy, Well, football fans pointed out that the footballer lacked humility and radiated arrogance. The 22-year-old recently commented in an interview for Fox Sports, that pride and security are different, because he is always open to criticism but he is sure of the quality he has on his feet.

to their 22 years old, the career for JJ Macías is not over yet. The aspirations for the player from Guadalajara are still latent, although 2021 was, numerically, the one with the lowest performance in his scoring quota since he debuted at 17 years of age.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Chilling pursuit of a truck driver to a motorist