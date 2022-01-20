Actor and model Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after suffering a ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, famous for starring in Channel perfume ads and for his role in the new Marvel series Moon Knight, He died this Wednesday at the age of 37 after suffering a ski accident in the French Alps, as confirmed by the office of his agent and local authorities.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ulliel – who also participated in the biographical film about the famous designer Yves Saint Laurent – collided with another skier on an intermediate slope after turning left, presumably to join friends on an adjoining track, Anne Gaches, the Savoie prosecutor in Albertville, said in a statement Wednesday.

Gaspard Ulliel was 37 years old. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

According to the preliminary investigation, “both skiers fell to the ground after the collision” and Ulliel was “immobile and unconscious when rescuers arrived.” Gaches said the other skier was uninjured.

Ulliel was airlifted to Grenoble University Hospital, where The doctors tried to revive him. Gaches confirmed that the actor was pronounced dead shortly after four in the afternoon (local time).

[Encuentran muerto al actor Bob Saget en la habitación de un hotel en Florida]

The office of the agent of the act did not give more details about the fact.

Jean Castex, Prime Minister of France, expressed his condolences through his Twitter social network account: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with the cinema and the cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly.”

Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, the French culture minister, said she was deeply saddened, describing the actor as “a child prodigy of cinema, which perfectly embodied the French style throughout the world”.

[El actor mexicano Octavio Ocaña murió al autodispararse accidentalmente con un arma que llevaba en su mano derecha]

Following Ulliel’s accident, the Rosiere ski area’s mountain police service said its staff have been making five or six rescues a day as the snow has hardened.

With information from Associated Press