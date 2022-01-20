Actor Hardy Kruger dies

berlin. German actor Hardy Krüger, born in Berlin but based in the United States, has died at the age of 93, sources from his agent in Hamburg reported.

Krüger died in Palm Springs, California, where he had established his residence and where he spent much of his acting career.

Born in Berlin on April 12, 1928, Krüger is considered the first “German face” to make a career in Hollywood after World War II.

He had already worked as a young actor under Nazi Germany and even participated, at the age of 15, in a propaganda film for the regime.

But he achieved international recognition in Hollywood, mainly as a result of his leading role in the war film “The one that got away” (1957).

Between 1945 and the end of the 1980s, he appeared in some 70 films, many of them shot in the United States and alongside stars such as Claudia Cardinale, Sean Connery, Yul Brynner, Charles Aznavour, Cathérine Deneuve and James Stewart.

In his extensive filmography, the titles of “The flight of the Phoenix” (United States 1965) and “A bridge too far” (United States 1977) stand out.

He worked alongside John Wayne in “Hatari” (1962) and combined his activity in the cinema with television productions, as well as as a writer and author of novels.

He also took part in the French film “Les dimanches de Ville D’ Avray” (France 1962), winner of the Oscar for the best foreign language film, where he played a Vietnam veteran responsible for the death of a Vietnamese child.

“Our deepest condolences to his wife Anita, with whom he was happily married for 46 years, and to his entire family,” writes his press representative, in the statement reporting his death.