Adamari López: this is the mansion in which the Covid-19 transited

Tony Costa Together with her ex-partner Adamari López, they built their home with their little daughter in a spectacular mansion full of luxuries. When the couple decided to separate, the driver determined that both she and her daughter would remain living in the same place, as it was the best for both of them.

When the family was together they showed the interior of their house through the platform of Youtube and in collaboration with the Telemundo network where Adamari Lopez works. On that occasion, they revealed each of the beautiful corners that the place has, such as the pool and the garden.

This week, Adamari Lopez He surprised his fans by telling his more than seven million followers on his social networks that he had contracted Covid-19 and that he had to be hospitalized because he had basic health problems that could complicate the picture. The truth is that she was already discharged and is now recovering at home.

the mansion of Adamari Lopez is located in Miami, United States. The huge main building is surrounded by a large garden, which the family enjoys a lot in everyday life. You can see a beautiful and fun playground, specially designed for Alaia, where there is a huge white dollhouse that Tony Costa built for the girl.

Very close to that area is the pool with a white bottom and edges, which is the ideal size to be enjoyed, it is not small, but it is not extremely long either. It has an average extension to play or swim, as you prefer. As for the decoration, it is evident that the former Tony Costa has very good taste. He chose the white color as a base for all the corners, with gray and silver details, generating comfortable environments that invite you to want to be in them.

On the walls you can see pictures of vibrant colors, even in one area of ​​the house there are two bright pictures with the faces of Adamari and Alaia. All in order to add a little life to the different corners, at a glance you can see that each of the rooms of that mansion was specially designed to create spaces to enjoy.