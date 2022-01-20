Adamari López: this is the mansion in which the Covid-19 transited

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 21 Views

Tony Costa Together with her ex-partner Adamari López, they built their home with their little daughter in a spectacular mansion full of luxuries. When the couple decided to separate, the driver determined that both she and her daughter would remain living in the same place, as it was the best for both of them.

Toni Costa and Adamari López. Source: Terra archive

When the family was together they showed the interior of their house through the platform of Youtube and in collaboration with the Telemundo network where Adamari Lopez works. On that occasion, they revealed each of the beautiful corners that the place has, such as the pool and the garden.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“I felt that all of Colombia was there”: Donatella Versace on Maluma’s new campaign

Written in CELEBRITIES the 1/20/2022 2:56 p.m. Maluma is the face and the star of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved