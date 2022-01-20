Alejandro Fernández thanks Cayetana with a moving message for having come into his life

very nostalgic, Alejandro Fernández thanked Cayetana with a moving message for having come into his life. For “El Potrillo” the birth of his granddaughter has been a great blessing, especially now that she has been his strength to move forward after the unfortunate loss of his father, Vicente Fernández.

Since the singer’s daughter, Camila Fernández, announced that she was pregnant, Alexander Fernandez bragged about being the happiest person in the world for becoming a grandfather for the first time. Once the arrival of the little girl, the interpreter of songs such as “I dedicated myself to losing you” and “Treaty butterfly” He has shared the great love he has for him on his social networks.

Alejandro Fernández’s moving message

After the death of “The Charro of Huentitan”, Alejandro Fernández has found comfort in his family, especially in Cayetana, who he himself assures came into his life to flood it with light. Through his social networks he has dedicated himself to sharing the tender moments he spends by her side and the good wishes he has for her.

With a series of photographs published on his official Instagram account, Alejandro Fernández dedicated a moving message to his granddaughter, Cayetana. In the first postcard, the 10-month-old baby appears posing on the bed leaning on her arm. In the following the singer appears outside looking towards the horizon.

“Very good days! – says my doll of flesh and bone”, He wrote followed by some emoticons in love. “If it weren’t for these moments… Thank you for coming into the world. You are a divine treasure and forever part of me. I love you Cayetana”, he finished.

Currently “El Potrillo” is enjoying a relaxing and very cold vacation with his girlfriend Karla Laveaga. For the romantic getaway, Alejandro Fernández decided to change his look and was criticized for his new appearance.