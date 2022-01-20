Alex de la Madrid, the new heartthrob of Aracely Arámbula

BY Alicia Civita-. Alejandro de la Madrid and Aracely Arámbula began the year with the announcement that they are the new great couple of 2022, causing the expected uproar in the press and on social networks. It is not for less, it is about one of the most talented and discreet actors of Mexico and one of the most beloved and commented artists of Mexican entertainment. I mean, pure gold for gossip.

Then came the bucket of cold water, the romance of Arámbula and De la Madrid is fictional. The actors lead the cast of the series ‘The rebellion of the wives’, which will be broadcast on the PantaYA streaming platform.

In the series, the actors play Mauricio and Mónica, a married couple going through a crisis. The mood on the set was clear with the message that Arámbula dedicated to his partner on social networks. “I laugh so much with you, I enjoy the laughter and how nice after so much time of great affection and now gathered here,” he wrote.

Aracely Arámbula is not the only one who has great affection for Alejandro de la Madrid. He is one of those people who leaves affection wherever he goes and, at 44 years old, there are many. And it is that Alex, as his relatives call him, has been on the screens of television and cinema in Spanish for almost three decades, always with applause and with new challenges.

The public’s first encounter with the talent of La Madrid was in 1998, when he debuted as one of the students at the ‘Soñadoras’ school, the youth telenovela that also launched the careers of Arámbula herself, Angélica Vale, Michel Vieth, Alejandra Ávalos, Ariel Padilla and Eduardo Verástegui, among others.

Then came ‘Locura de amor’, ‘Carita de angel’, ‘Amigas y rivales’ and ‘Luna, la heiress’, until in 2004 he consolidated his image as an actor by playing the twins Alberto and Gerardo in ‘Tormenta de pasiones’ .

After several roles in series, movies and unitary as “Mueres assassinas”, the actor found himself in the cast of “El Señor de los Cielos”, playing Ignacio Miravalle, an honest lawyer who made life difficult for Aurelio for two seasons. Casillas, the main character played by Rafael Amaya. “He is an important character for me,” De la Madrid said when announcing his entry into the Telemundo super series. “As an actor, it involves challenges such as scenes of action and violence. Giving credibility to this lawyer committed to the fight against drug trafficking is a great responsibility that involved a lot of preparation.”

The most important role of Alejandro de la Madrid in recent years was that of José José, in the bioseries about the life of the Mexican singer. His interpretation was so successful that the Prince of the song himself declared himself “impressed” with his work.

Alejandro de la Madrid and José José/Photo courtesy of Telemundo.

Parallel to his histrionic work, the artist also stood out as the singer of the musical group Marconi, which he left in the mid-2010s.

“Alex has a great career, he does soap operas, theater and movies too, he respects his work and career a lot, so there came a time when the schedules began to tighten a lot, a lot of work came out for the group and also for him We reached an agreement. We continue to get along very well, he was a very important part because he brought many beautiful things to the project, “Diego Domínguez, one of the Marconi members, explained in an interview explaining what happened.

Among his most outstanding films is ‘Cuatro Mondays’, which in 2013 had a great success in Mexico, while in the theater he has been recognized for his work in works such as ‘La casa de Bernarda Alba’, ‘El caso Luque’, ‘ Interpersonal relationships’, where he was also a producer, and ‘Perfect strangers’.

Although Alejandro de la Madrid is one of the most discreet artists of the Mexican show business, his personal life overflowed into the public space in 2018 when Javier Angulo, who had been his partner for four years, died of pancreatic cancer. Recently, he has been related to the Mexican actor Flavio Medina, with whom he coincided in the telenovela ‘Guerra de Ídolos’ on the Telemundo network.

Juan Pablo Medina and Alejandro de la Madrid in 2017 when they promoted ‘War of Idols’. (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Now, the story returns to the point where it began, with Aracely Arámbula and Alex de la Madrid together again in ‘The rebellion of the wives’, after spending almost a decade making artistic history.

