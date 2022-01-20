Alexa Dellanos shows off great beauties in tight sports top | INSTAGRAM

By posting on your Instagram official, Alexa Dellanos was once again showing us her great taste for cars, wearing a nice sports set while in a luxury car.

However, the young woman decided that it would be better to expand said content and also share other new images about it, a walk that really filled her with energy and motivation to continue sharing content on social networks.

The beautifull american model amazed the internet world for years, at first everyone knew her for being daughter of Myrka Dellanos, a popular presenter of television in the States Unidos, for which many thought that her daughter would also dedicate herself to the same.

But as many will have already realized, she prefers to dedicate herself to passing in front of the cameras, this time sharing some photos that she took with her cell phone and with one of her best model friends, who was accompanying and also helping to take some of the photos. .

And the result was excellent entertainment for his fans on the Internet, photos that worked to brighten the day of thousands of Internet users.

Alexa Dellanos shares the photos she took on her walk with a friend.



Something is clear, Alexa’s content is always well received, the attention comes immediately and that has also allowed her to open many doors in the world of Fashion, interacting with important brands and of course also making her own image and name become a whole brand.

She will continue to focus on enjoying her work and also on maintaining that discipline that has allowed her to position herself as one of the Influencers with the greatest power and with a better relationship with her followers, a loyal audience.

