Alexis Gutiérrez will arrive at CD Tapatío and everything indicates that it will be another ‘case’ like that of Paolo Yrizar

The midfielder and academy player from El Rebaño will arrive at the pearl of Guadalajara on a one-year loan with a purchase option.

Luxury signing for the CD Tapatio, or Chivas? Different sources of information affirm that Alexis Gutiérrez will arrive at the rojiblancos subsidiary for this Clausura 2022 in a one-year loan with a purchase option. Always and according to this same information, the ‘Guti’ would be arriving this Thursday at the Akron Stadium to make his presentation official.

Despite the fact that initially it was seen as a reinforcement for the set of Richard Chain, the truth is that his case is very similar to that of Paolo Yrizar, who was announced as signing CD Tapatío but ended up being enrolled in the squad he directs Michel Leano.

However, and regardless of where Gutiérrez is registered, the offensive midfielder could still play with the Flock in Clausura 2022 as he is under 24 years old. The man born in León has 21 years on his identity document and the rules of the competition allow him to participate in the maximum circuit despite not being registered with the first team.

A Chivas youth squad and with a talent that moved from the beginning, he packed his bags for the cement team in 2019 after paying one and a half million dollars. However, his stay at the Azteca has not been as expected and neither Robert Dante Siboldi and Juan Reynoso They gave him the minutes he wanted.

Hence, an exit was sought that is intended to relaunch the career of a footballer on whom many hopes rest. With a left profile and great qualities with the ball at his feet, Gutiérrez will look in Verde Valle for what he lost in the La Noria facilities.