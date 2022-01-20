Amid tensions with Ukraine, Russia, China and Iran carry out naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman

Russia, China and Iran carry out joint naval exercises in the Gulf of Oman and its airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said today, according to the Interfax agency.

“From January 18 to January 22, the Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval exercises, CHIRU-2Q22, are held in the Gulf of Oman (in the northern part of the Arabian Sea) and its airspace,” Defense said.

A detachment of Pacific Fleet ships, the Varyag missile cruiser and the Admiral Tributs anti-submarine ship, as well as the tanker Boris Butoma, are taking part in the exercises.

“In the port, an official delegation of the Russian Navy will participate in a planned conference on conducting a joint naval exercise of warships from Russia, Iran and China”, the officers advanced.

Military practices in the Gulf of Oman

During the maneuvers, artillery fire against a maritime target, joint tactical maneuvers and search and rescue tasks at sea are planned, according to Defense.

Likewise, inspection activities and the liberation of a ship captured by pirates will be organized.

The three countries have been strengthening their relations as an axis opposed to the West.

The Russian ambassador to Iran, Levan Jagaryan, had advanced the agency a few months ago Sputnik that the naval maneuvers would take place in late 2021 or early 2022, making focus on navigation security and anti-piracy operations, but the exercises are interpreted as a message to Washington.

It is not the first time that the three countries show their military union. In February 2021, the three fleets deployed their war muscle in the Indian Ocean and at the end of 2019 they did it in the Gulf of Oman. In the maneuvers two years ago, Iranian state television celebrated the “new triangle of sea power.”

THE TRIPLE ALLIANCE

The Beijing-Moscow-Tehran axis is gigantic in demographic terms, with a combined population of 1,500 million inhabitants. Huge, geographically, with 29 million square kilometers and an economy, which together, represents 22% of world GDP. In addition, with two of its members: China and Russia, which are part of the exclusive nuclear club and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, with the respective right to veto. The new Axis is also endowed with military power, capable of counterbalancing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the areas of dispute, in the naval, land and air fields.

The Sino-Russian-Iranian Triple Alliance was strengthened by the civil war in recent years in Syria. They jointly pressed on several fronts to prevent the Western powers and their Middle Eastern partners from succeeding in overthrowing the Al Assad regime. That way, set up a military operations base near Iran, south of Russia and west of China.

That was the beginning of this axis that now shows its military muscle in the Indian Ocean and that promises to be the biggest international policy challenge that Joe Biden and his European allies will face in the coming years.

