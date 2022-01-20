Ana Bárbara boasts a great body at 51 posing in a swimsuit from the Riviera Maya | Special: Instagram

The famous Mexican singer, Ana Barbarais enjoying a relaxing vacation in the Riviera Maya and recently published a pose in which she can be seen wasting her innate coquetry dressed in a revealing orange swimsuit.

The well-known potosina interpreter of 51 years old She posed captivatingly from a bungalow built on the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea wearing a flirty two-piece swimsuit that she complemented with discreet accessories and a palm hat.

Ana Bárbara showed off her flat abdomen and shapely legs modeling a Vulcano brand swimsuit, showing off her voluminous brown hair in soft waves and light makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and delicate cherry lips.

Ana Barbara and her partner Angel Munoz They have been staying at an exclusive luxury resort in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, for a few days and during their romantic getaway they have shared impressive postcards through their official accounts.

The Grupera Queen She is one of the most important musical exponents of the Mexican regional genre and has managed to remain relevant throughout her extensive and successful artistic career with her outstanding talent and charismatic personality.

She is one of the most acclaimed Latin artists in the music industry and in 2021 she released the singles “Love and Poison”, “Losing streak” and a new version of “Forbidden fruit” on all digital platforms and quickly made it to the top charts.

The legendary artist from Potosí will perform at the National Auditorium on May 8 with her Pieces of My Soul Tour 22 and announced through their official accounts that tickets are on sale at ticketmaster and at the “Colossus de Reforma” box office.

Ana Bárbara is a female referent of the grupero genre and during her more than three decades of musical career she has managed to place dozens of singles of her authorship in the main popularity lists of the magazine Billboard from the United States.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter from Rio Verde, San Luis Potosihas also stood out in the middle of the show for her good taste in clothing and usually delights her admirers dressed in exclusive outfits by renowned fashion designers.

