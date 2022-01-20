Ana Bárbara shows off her waist in a daring bikini and shows off a great body at 51

Singer Ana Barbara does not stop surprising his millions of fans on his social networks, because his 51 years old boasts a great body in her twenties, showing that she is a disciplined and very beautiful woman, as she did this Wednesday when she showed off in a daring bikini tissue.

The interpreter of songs like “I looked for it”, “Bandido”, “Loca” and “How I need you”, fulfilled 51 years last Monday, January 10, and to celebrate he made a trip to the beach, from where he has shown off the more sensual look, revealing his Small waist and turned legs.

Originally from Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, Ana Barbara She continues to impose with her styles, and has known how to show off with all kinds of looks in her more than 35-year career, as we remember that the also composer began singing as a child and gained fame in the late 1980s.

Ana Bárbara shows off a great body in a daring look

It was this Wednesday afternoon when Ana Barbara She shared in her Instagram stories, a platform where 2.7 million fans follow her, a couple of photos in which she is seen posing in a woven-style bikini that combines white with ocher yellow and brown.

The singer shows off a flirtatious knitted bikini. Photo: Special

In the publication, the interpreter thanked the artisans who made her flirtatious swimsuit, which gave her the opportunity to enjoy the blue sea that can be seen in the background, and above all, she showed her spectacular figure, since showed off waistband and belly of steel.

In one of the snapshots you can see that Ana Barbara She combined her look with a flirtatious straw hat, an outfit similar to the one she showed off a few hours later, because this Thursday she shared another image in her stories on the famous platform in which she is seen showing off her curvaceous figure.

In the photograph that was shared with her millions of followers, you can see the beautiful singer wearing an emerald green swimsuit that stands out for its strip design, which is perfect for stylizing the figure of the interpreter, as they are tight to his waist.

Ana Bárbara conquers with her beach looks. Photo: Special

