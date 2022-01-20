“Ancestral secret”, a series to the rescue of indigenous medicine

Throughout 12 episodes, “Ancient Secret” the series premiered by Señal Colombia, rescues the value of the medicine used by the indigenous people of the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil and Chile, and that they witness how the development of cities devastates and threatens forests, mountains, rivers and every component of nature, which leads them to share their knowledge.

The series, produced by 4direcciones from Colombia and CNTV from Chile, and recorded between 2019 and 2020, will be broadcast every Friday at 9:30 pm, in which, faced with the threat that “development and progress” will wipe out their environment, the guardians of ancient medicine decide to share the secrets that can help the world regain its health.

The production follows a non-linear route of indigenous peoples located throughout the entire American continent. The tour begins in Bolivia with the Aymara community and continues in Chile with the Pehuenche, in Paraguay with the mbyas, in Mexico with the Mayans, in Brazil with the Huní Kuin, in Peru with the Q’ero nation, in the United States with the Lakotas, in Colombia with the Muinane and the Wayuú, in Mexico with the Zapotecs and Mazahua and ending on the Island Easter with the Rapa Nui.

Each of these communities opens its doors to filmmakers and, by the way, to the viewers, to show the secrets of ancient medicines that have been passed from generation to generation for centuries and that, unlike the modern pharmaceutical industry, do not cure diseases, but preserve health.

It should be noted that these plant-based medicines reflect the cultural value of each town; some are threatened under the pretext of development and others are loaded with negative statements because of Western man.

“These people are not in the past, they are contemporaries, we inhabit the same time. Everything that happens concerns us all, but they have answers that are very important because they are linked to the conversation with the non-human through rituals”, He says Diana Rich, who directed the two Colombian chapters of the series together with Richard Decaillet.