Andrés García needs a blood transfusion for this reason

The actor Andrés García pointed out that he is in very poor health and that is why he is requesting a blood transfusion, because only then can he reduce his discomfort.

“He has a condition in which his spinal cord destroys his red blood cells, so right now his hemoglobin is very, very low and he needs that transfusion to stabilize a little,” explained Margarita Portillo, the actor’s wife for 22 years.

In the same way, the sentimental partner of the long-lived artist detailed: “The end of the year, the pandemic, and Andrés is a rare blood type, difficult to obtain, so we are already waiting.”

For his part, the heartthrob of the 80s added: “My blood is O negative. I can give to anyone and my blood is good for them, it is good for anyone, but only for me the one with O negative”.

As if this were not enough, Andrés García also stated that he is recovering from a back operation that he underwent approximately five years ago.

“I have lived an intense life, I do not regret it, I have lived it. Life is enjoying, suffering and breathing, but good. I have a problem with the operation, they operated on my back five or six years ago, they put 10 screws, I waited a long time, all the doctors told me, I didn’t want to pay attention, I’m paying the price, “he added.

Given this scenario, it is that the one born in the Dominican Republic revealed that he already has his inheritance in order, an issue that had him in the public eye after Roberto Palazuelos revealed that he was the executor of some of his properties.

“Everything will stay in its place, whoever owns something, will have it before I leave, so that there will be no problem when I leave, then different properties are being put in the name of the right people” said the artist bluntly.

With information from Agencia Mex

