Ángel Sepúlveda unloads against Chivas de Guadalajara

The dressing room of Chivas It has been a powder keg for several campaigns. Despite attempts at ‘remodelling’ by the board headed by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Pelaez, the truth is that several footballers – current and others who are out – have crossed the line and have made the rojiblanco club be seen more as a night pub rather than as a football team.

Angel Sepulvelda recounted in an interview with W Deportes one of the possible causes of a problem that has been installed in the Chivas schools for years. According to the words of the Querétaro striker, who had an internship in the rojiblanco locker room, the ‘struggle of egos’ is an evil that is rooted behind closed doors.

“The Chivas dressing room is pure Mexican (…) it is not the best dressing room, what touched me is that there are many egos too, why not put it that way. Where it becomes difficult for you, there is pressure. All those kinds of things can work against you.”, assured the man born in Apatzingán.

The words of the 30-year-old player are full of disappointment when it comes to talking about his time with the Flock. He arrived as a reinforcement to continue with the victorious path of Matías Almeyda but he ended up framed in a team directed -in trouble- by José Saturnino Cardozo, with whom he says he had several frictions.

“I didn’t want to say it, but yes, because I didn’t enjoy it. I was not happy. I did not have the minutes that I fought to be there, it was a dream that I wanted to fulfill. If I fulfilled it, I fulfilled it, but that is a page that I have already left until there and right now I want to show what I am made of ”, counted for the microphones of W Deportes.