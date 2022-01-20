Antigua de Guatemala was clear: the reasons why Carlos “Gullit” Peña was removed from the team

The 2022 has brought great surprises for soccer players of great filming of Mexican soccer. Oribe Peralta’s retirement was motivated by the precisions in his future. In fact, the “Brush” had sounded to play alongside Carlos Peña in Antigua de Guatemala. But life took a radical turn in the career of “Gullit”, after the Mexican midfielder was apparently screwed in Guatemalan soccer, the club decided to terminate his contract.

Without a doubt, it was a hard blow for Peña. The Aztec soccer player comes from having good seasons in El Salvador and with only six months in Antigua he had been able to earn a position. But the directive had another conception and thus they expressed it publicly.

THEY DID NOT WANT TO RENEW IT 😥 They thanked Gullit Peña at Antigua FC, despite his good performances they did not want to renew the contract because it does not come into plans for the team’s new “Game System”.👀 Now he will look for a new opportunity in football. pic.twitter.com/kMEJRhaItV – RN Sports (@RNDeportes1) January 15, 2022

“Gullit had no problem off the pitch or getting along badly with a teammate, not at all.. During the time he lasted here, his behavior was that of a professional player, in all the extension of the word“, said Martín Machón, president of the club, in a statement to ESPN.

“Gullit” was not sustainable in Guatemala

One of the reasons why Oribe Peralta did not make it to Guatemalan soccer was because of his high salary. This same reason would have condemned Carlos Peña in Antigua, in addition to the fact that the club itself would have recognized that the Mexican did not enter into the institution’s future projects.

LEAVING AN INDELETABLE MARK IN OUR INSTITUTION, WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR STAGE WITH US. It has been an honor and a real pride to share with a world-class crack, our young athletes will have as a reference your time at the club and the values ​​you brought.

🟢⚪🟢 pic.twitter.com/bu5IDUjzoL– Old GFC (@soyantiguagfc) January 18, 2022

A blow to the career of Carlos Peña

Gullit’s agent, Manuel Urenda, He acknowledged that for both it was a very surprising decision. The handler revealed that the intentions of both was to stay in the club, because they were very comfortable in Antigua.

