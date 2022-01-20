Anuel AA sends roses, chocolates and a stuffed animal to his new love

With hundreds of red roses, chocolates and teddy bears, the urban singer Anuel AA, overflowed with details to the Dominican urban singer yailin, self-styled “the most viral”, with whom it has been rumored that she is having a new romance.

As published on her Instagram account, the artist is confined to a hospital, where she is recovering from cosmetic surgery. With the song “You are everything in me”, by the singer Ana Gabriel, Yailin included video images that show the room of the hospital institution, where the details of Anuel AA were received.

“Speechless. Thank you for making me so happy in such a short amount of time Emma!” she wrote. At the end of the video, you can see a “I love you, AA”.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, the artist’s first name, had a relationship with the Colombian urban singer Carol G., which ended last year. The couple of urban artists confirmed it on April 20.

At the beginning of this month, the ragpicker premiered the new YouTube original series “30 Días con: Anuel”, which is presented in four episodes framed in a documentary, available through the YouTube channel Anuel AA via YouTube.

In this docuseries, Anuel shares his beginnings in the world of music and the story behind his arrest in Puerto Rico, which was the start of a never-before-seen movement created by an artist. The project was filmed during the last 30 days of Anuel’s probation period and his first week of freedom. The first of four episodes of the mini-documentary is now available.