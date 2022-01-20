Argentina gave its call from abroad for South American Qualifiers without Messi

The AFA announced this Wednesday the call for players from abroad for the Argentine National Team in which the main novelty is the absence of Lionel Messi, for the next double date of the South American Qualifiers.

With Argentina already qualified for the World Cup, Leo Messi will rest in the first double date of the 2022 Qualifiers Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

ESPN had already anticipated that the crack was going to rest, with the Albiceleste already qualified for the 2022 World Cup, after an agreement between Paris Saint Germain and the AFA, although the latter was not made public.

Messi has not played since December 22, 2021 because during the Fiestas in Rosario he contracted COVID, so he was isolated and just a day ago he returned to training with the group at his club.

Another low in the list of “regulars” of Scaloni is Cristian Romero, who was injured in the last double qualifying round and has not yet played at Tottenham again.

The other players who will miss the matches are midfielders Exequiel Palacios and Nicolás Domínguez and defender Juan Foyth, all three due to injury.

In addition, in Argentina there are the returns of Esteban Andrada, Nicolás González, Emiliano Buendía and Alexis Mac Allister.

The Scaloni National Team will visit Chile on January 27 in Calama, and will host Colombia on February 1.

= CALLED LIST:

– ARCHERS: Franco Armani (River Plate), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey-MEX) and Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa-GBR).

– DEFENDERS: Juan Musso (Atalanta-ITA), Nahuel Molina (Udinese-ITA), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla-ESP), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina-ITA), Germán Pezzella (Real Betis-ESP), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica-POR), Lisandro López and Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax-NED) and Marcos Acuña (Sevilla-ESP).

– MIDFIELDERS: Nicolás González (Fiorentina-ITA), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla-ESP), Leandro Paredes (PSG-FRA), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis-ESP), Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid-ESP), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham- GBR), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla-ESP), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton-GBR) and Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa-GBR).

– FORWARDS: Ángel Di María (PSG-FRA), Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid-ESP), Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Lautaro Martínez and Joaquín Correa (Inter-ITA) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus-ITA). EFE