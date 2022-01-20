Axie Infinity premieres the release of axies to earn rewards

Axie Infinity today announced the entry into its ecosystem of a new feature consisting of the release of famous game pets to obtain valuable rewards.

In its social networks and contact channels with its community, the team of Sky Mavis unveiled the long-awaited statement around 5:00 am (Venezuela time).

The new announced mechanism was kept as an open secret among the players thanks to the small leaked information by the developers in previous days.

This is a day we have been waiting for since 2018. Axies Liberation, an important component in Axies life and a key driver in our quest for economic balance, is finally here! All the details 👇https://t.co/sl5Y2mFrTo – Axie Infinity in Spanish (@AxieInfinity_ES) January 20, 2022

This new measure of “burn” or release of Axies comes in the midst of the uncertainty about the profitability of the game and the prices of its tokens: AXS and SLP.

What is ax release?

The initial experiment, named after its creators, it serves to leave small fighters free and independent in the game lands, and that in return, they will reward their former owners with exclusive gifts from the “Lunar New Year” event.

In practical terms, these rewards are cosmetics that the players who own the announced lands or «lands» of the game will be able to show off publicly in their territories and will represent proof of participation in the first liberation event in the history of the game.

Rewards for releasing axies

The reward items for the release of axies are 5 and the probability of obtaining them varies according to their rarity:

assortment of fireworks (35%)

(35%) Traditional snack box (35%)

(35%) blossoming tree (twenty%)

(twenty%) fortune lamp (9%)

(9%) crimson tiger (one%)

Each released axie will also provide an entry ticket for the epic item giveaway and Axie Origin Coins (AOC), which are used to unlock “Origin Axies”, a type of unique and very valuable axies.

The new functionality is presented as a measure for the search of the economic equilibrium of the game, being the first method to counteract the oversupply of axies existing in the game market and thus favor the demand for pets.

Through the statement reported that the mechanism will eventually and the axies can be released in periods of time set by the development team.

This first event will last a month, from today January 20 to next February 20.

Do you want to release your axies? Enter here.

