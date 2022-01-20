Baby Shot in the Face in the Bronx – NBC New York

NEW YORK – An 11-month-old baby girl was shot in the left cheek while sitting in a car with her mother in the Bronx, a senior NYPD official told our sister network NBC New York.

The shooting happened on Valentine Ave. near E 198th St. in the Bedford Park neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, senior law enforcement officials said.

The minor and the mother were sitting in the car when a stray bullet hit the baby in the face, according to police sources.

Due to a police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 198 Street and Valentine Ave in the Bronx. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/b8lLPYNeNw — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 20, 2022

The girl’s father was at the grocery store at the time of the shooting.

A bloodstained pink baby jacket could be seen on the street after the incident.

The girl was initially taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition, but was later transferred to Columbia Presbyterian as her condition became critical, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Police said two unidentified men were at the corner of E 198th and Grand Concourse. One was chasing the other east on E 198th through Valentine and then south, where the assailant fired the firearm twice.

The shooter, described as a Hispanic man dressed all in black, fled the scene and headed for E 198th St., two senior NYPD officials said.

A bullet casing was recovered at the scene.