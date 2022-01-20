Bad Bunny models handbags for women and homophobic and sexist criticism rains down on him

bad bunny He once again demonstrated that there are no barriers to fashion, to the point that this time he was chosen to model women’s handbags from different exclusive and recognized brands in the world of fashion.

‘The bad rabbit’ modeled today for the magazine fashion modeling various handbags for women from luxury brands, but several of her followers did not like this act very much and numerous homophobic comments rained down on her.

Bad Bunny is not afraid to play with his style and way of dressing, in fact, he always defies the norms of fashion by dressing in skirts or heels and when it comes to continuing to mark his career, he also has no problem presenting fashion trends. of the bags.

And it is that Vogue magazine presented it in its trends segment with the most sought after bags of recognized brands such as Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Louis Vuitton Y Channel, all combined with their sneakers Adidas that are on promotion.

But, unfortunately, there will always be people who do not agree with their way of being, and this was no exception.

“You are not a woman to use those careers”, “The males do have dignity, which you do not have”, “You only do it to sell”, “You are disgusting with your way of being effeminate”, “Behave like a man of truth would behave”. These were just some of the comments that Bad Bunny received for modeling these luxurious exclusive bags of the season.

