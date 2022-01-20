Bárbara Mori and Sergio Mayer Mori share mother and son moments in Valencia, Spain

Sergio Mayer Mori attracted attention after his appearance in the Netflix series “Rebel”, in which he did not love because of the attitude he showed during the filming. During the premiere, the actor decided to move to Spain, the country where his girlfriend is from, the Raquel Chavez model.

And although, according to his dad Serge Mayer, the actor decided to go to Spain for a while to obtain residency, his participation in the second season of “Rebel”, however, is taking advantage of his stay to spend time with his family with his mother, Barbara Mori.

For a few days, both Barbara Mori as Sergio Mayer Mori they had shared some publications together in Spain, such as their visit to the Expiatory Temple of the Sacred Family in Barcelona.

Barbara Mori and Sergio Mayer Mori in Valencia

Recently, the actor of “Rebel” shared a gallery of photos in which he appears with his mother Barbara Mori, as well as with his girlfriend Raquel Chaves, visiting the Center for the Arts in Valencia.

In the photographs you can see the coexistence of the three as a family, along with the dog that has Sergio Mayer Mori with his girlfriend, which has the name Ramona Carmela Mayer Chavez. Showing that they are having a good time in Spain.