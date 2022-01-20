Barça would have made an offer for the great ‘pearl’ of Brazilian football

As reported by the Brazilian newspaper ‘Lance’, after the journalist Jorge Nicola advanced it, FC Barcelona has made a formal offer for Endrick. The 15-year-old striker from Palmeiras could land at the Camp Nou only when he can sign his first professional contract when he turns 16, that is, on July 21. The idea that Barça has, according to this information, is for Endrick to continue for a couple more years at the Brazilian club.

His undeniable progression will lead him to debut in the first team when he turns 16. Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras coach and maker of the two-time Copa Libertadores championship, has the young pearl when Brazilian regulations allow it, which does not allow him to line up until then despite the fact that he could play in the Club World Cup, a competition for which he has the Brazilian team has been registered.

Until now, the total cost of the possible operation has not transpired, although two payment terms have already been discussed, the first when the contract is signed and the second when he will move to the city of Barcelona once he has reached his majority.. Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also behind the new jewel Brazilian with which Barcelona would have already made a breakthrough.

Promising culé generation

From within FC Barcelona they are aware of the need to renew the first team squad. They have the necessary pieces to make that revolution and, in fact, they have already applied it little by little. The ‘Dream Teen’ of Barcelona starts sighs in European football by dint of an impressive talent, both defensively and offensively. The young jewels of the culé team are the future of world football.

Therefore, the appearance of young players on the Barça club’s agenda is not surprising. In the case of the Palmeiras striker, He has already accumulated 167 goals in 172 games in grassroots football in his country. A scandalous figure considering that he is barely 15 years old. Endrick is one of the pieces that could catapult the Barça team to the top of European competitions if they maintain their level. It remains to wait for his hiring.