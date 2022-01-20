Barcelona, ​​on the way to losing its three most expensive signings in its history

Ousmane Dembélé lives his last days as a Barcelona player and before his departure he will join the list of the three most expensive players of the club that have left in recent months

In Barcelona they have set a departure date for Ousmane Dembélé to look for another team since the relationship with the Catalan club is broken, as stated by Mateu Alemany, director of the club. Given this reason, if the Frenchman’s departure is confirmed, with it, the Blaugrana club would have gotten rid of its three most expensive signings in its history in six months.

Ousmane Dembélé lives his last days as a Barcelona player. EFE

Dembélé arrived at Barça for more than 140 million dollars that the Spanish team paid to Borussia Dortmund, from the Bundesliga in 2017, but injuries have prevented him from giving his best version to the French footballer, who surprised in his early years as a player.

The Brazilian Coutinho became the second most expensive signing in the history of the Catalan club when they disbursed more than 135 million dollars to Liverpool with his services, but the blaugranas had to get rid of him because his performances were not successful. He currently plays for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Antoine Griezmann filled the Barcelona fans with enthusiasm when he arrived at the institution in 2019, for more than 120 million dollars, when they closed the negotiation with Atlético de Madrid, but after two years in the Catalan entity he returned to the mattress box.

Without much luck on the field, Barcelona would get rid of the three elements for which it has paid the most in the transfer market, without finding the formula to win the Champions League, a tournament they have not won since 2015.

The Barça first team traveled to Bilbao this Thursday to play the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey with the main absence of Dembélé, who stayed in Barcelona due to the problems the club is having to close its renewal.

The intention of the entity is to renew the Frenchman, whose contract ends in June of this year, but his signing has not yet taken place, so since last January 1 he is free to close an agreement with any other team.