Barcelona sentences Ousmane Dembélé and warns him to look for an exit in January

BARCELONA – Ousmane Dembélé will have to finalize a departure from Barcelona “before January 31” warned Mateu Alemany, director of football for the Barça club, who considered all relations with the French footballer’s representative to be broken after, he warned, “almost seven months” of negotiations.

The French striker was left out of the squad for Thursday’s game and, it is understood, he will not be part of Xavi’s plans either for Sunday’s clash against Alavés, looking for an immediate exit before the end of the winter market in which It has become the greatest challenge for the club.

Ousmane Dembélé, in a match with Barcelona David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images

The coach offered this Thursday morning the list of summoned for the Cup match in San Mamés against Athletic Bilbao and apart from the presence of the recovered Martin Braithwaite and the loss due to injury of Memphis Depay, the main news It was the absence of Dembélé, sentenced by the club through some harsh statements by Alemany, who took it for granted that there is no going back in the matter.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

“With Dembélé and his agents we started talks in July. During all this time, almost seven months, Barça has made different offers and looked for ways for the player to continue with us, but all the offers have been systematically rejected by his agents.” revealed Alemany, making clear the need to find a way out immediately.