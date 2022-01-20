BASEBALL – Peguero and Ozuna give the Giants a second win in the final

Carlos Peguero and Marcell Ozuna led the offensive of the Cibao Giants that on Wednesday night won the duel 10-5 against the local Estrellas Orientales, in the clash they played at the Tetelo Vargas Stadium, in this city.

Peguero hit double and single with which he drove in four runs and scored one to be the inspiring spark plug in the burning offense of the Colts, which also had the wood of “El Oso” Marcell Ozuna when hitting 3-3, with a home run , pushed two laps and scored three.

Ozuna put his team up 6 for 5 by hitting his second home run of the final series, achieved on consecutive nights, since on Tuesday he released one of three runs in the 6 for 3 win to tie the final 1-1 at the Julián Stadium Javier, from San Francisco de Macoris.

By winning this Tuesday, their second game won online, the Giants command 2-1 the final round agreed to 7-4, in the 2021-22 Autumn Winter Baseball Tournament that has the option of the BanReservas Cup and dedicated to general (ERD) Kalil Haché In Memoriam.

This Thursday is a rest day and will continue on Friday with the third game of the series to be played at the headquarters of the Colts, in the City of Jaya, and will be played on consecutive days until Monday, alternating the venue.

Other hitters who stood out for the Giants were Hansel Alberto with a double and a single, drove in one lap and scored three times; Kelvin Gutiérrez linked two hits, scored and pushed one; Moisés Sierra and Richard Ureña hit a tubey and a one-run single, respectively. The Giants had a total of 14 hits.

The Orientals made all five of their runs -they had seven hits- in the second inning, which gave them a 5-1 lead, with Junior Lake standing out with an uncatchable two-run producer and Jeremy Peña and Héctor Sánchez each driving in a run with singles.

The winning pitcher was Luis Leroy Cruz (1-0), pitching 2.2 innings in which he allowed five hits, two runs -one earned- and a walk.

He lost Wei-Chieh Huang (0-1) in a performance of 2.0 innings, three hits, three earned runs, a walk and three strikeouts.