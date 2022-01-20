Bella Hadid conquers the streets of New York with an eighties look with a neckline to the waist

An outing with friends was enough for the model and influencer Bella Hadid to unleash your passion for fashion and wear a revealing retro look that became the sensation in networks, provoking a wave of compliments in his direction. What did your outfit consist of? Here we share the details.

Last Monday night, the famous Victoria’s Secret angel was captured during a fun outing with a group of friends to an exclusive restaurant located in West Hollywood, California.

Upon leaving the place, Bella Hadid was photographed by dozens of paparazzi who were outside. In these images, the young woman can be seen wearing a tiny dress that revealed her slim waist and kilometer-long legs.

It was a brown dress with a plunging neckline and white leather boots. She completed her outfit with an animal print bag, as well as earrings and necklaces in gold.

The outfit did not take long to go viral on networks and unleash madness among the fans of the 25-year-old model, as she was also seen with the star of Euphoria, Alexa Demie: “Pure perfection”, “How iconic”, “Precious ”, “I love how it looks” and “Beautiful from head to toe”, are some of the responses she got.

In addition to her group of friends, her brother and former singer Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid, also attended the meeting at The Nice Guy. Recall that the famous began a relationship in 2019, being their first public appearance during a concert in London.

