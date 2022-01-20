Biological therapies for the benefit of patients diagnosed with severe asthma in Puerto Rico

Bronchial asthma manifests with respiratory symptoms such as dyspnea, chest tightness, cough, and wheezing that are secondary to inflammation.

Dr. Luis F. Nieves Garrastegui, specialist in pulmonary medicine.

Bronchial asthma manifests itself with respiratory symptoms such as dyspnea, chest tightness, cough and wheezing that are secondary to inflammation of the lining of the bronchi that causes total or partial narrowing of the airways and therefore limits entry.

According to an article in the journal Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Luis F. Nieves Garrastegui, a specialist in pulmonary medicine, reported on the incidence of the condition on the Island, as well as the treatments available to the population, among which biological therapies stood out.

The specialist indicated that the evolution of therapeutic agents in the last decade has generated new guidelines and trends from the classic bronchodilator, systemic or inhaled steroids, leukotriene inhibitors to new biological agents used for those patients with severe asthma who It is estimated that they are 5 to 10% of patients.

He also stressed that in Puerto Rico, according to data from 2017, it is estimated that 1 in 8 adults suffers from asthma, with a higher frequency in women and the age range is between 25 and 34 years and added that COPD, asthma, infections acute respiratory tract lower, TB and lung cancer are among the most common causes of serious illness and death in Puerto Rico and Latin America.

He added that bronchial asthma is one of the most prevalent diseases in Puerto Rico and being a chronic and inflammatory disease that ends in narrowing of the airways and its associated symptoms have several factors such as: genetic, geographic and environmental that make the treatment of this disease even more difficult to carry out.

It is important to understand that in Puerto Rico asthma is more prevalent and complicated to treat compared to other parts of the world.

biological agents used

The specialist talks about the biological treatments that have been used in recent years, one of these is mepolizumab, it is an IL-5 antagonist that binds directly to them and prevents it from binding to the site of action of the receptor on the eosinophil, resulting in its inactivation, it is used in patients older than 12 years through a dose of 100 mg subcutaneously every 4 weeks.

Another of the biological treatments called reslizumab, this is another IL-5 antagonist with the same mechanism of action Like the previous one, it is supplied to patients 18 years of age in doses of 100 mg every 4 weeks.

Benralizumab is another IL-5 antagonist treatment that blocks the alpha subunit of the receptor to prevent binding between IL-5 and the eosinophil, it is injected at a dose of 3 mg/kg.

Finally, the doctor talks about dupilumab, which also blocks interleukins, in this case IL-4 and IL-3 by binding to the alpha subunit of the IL 4 receptor. It is administered 200 mg subcutaneously.