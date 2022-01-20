Bitcoin Demand ‘Bear Market’ Breakout Will Cause Its Next Price Surge, Analysts Say By Cointelegraph



Bitcoin Demand 'Bear Market' Breakout Will Cause Its Next Price Rise, Analysts Say



The demand for (BTC) has been in a “bear market” for a whole year, but a surge will most likely trigger a new price surge.

That’s the view of prominent economic analyst Lyn Alden, who in a Twitter (NYSE:) debate this week bet on demand snowballing and lifting BTC price action.

You have to keep an eye on supply and demand to know the future price of BTC Responding to a survey conducted by the creator of the stock-to-flow model PlanB, Alden said that a transformation of demand is more likely to cause a boom in the price of BTC. BTC than other multiple events favored by the bullish momentum.

