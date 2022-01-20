Bitcoin Demand ‘Bear Market’ Breakout Will Cause Its Next Price Surge, Analysts Say By Cointelegraph

©Reuters. Bitcoin Demand ‘Bear Market’ Breakout Will Cause Its Next Price Rise, Analysts Say
The demand for (BTC) has been in a “bear market” for a whole year, but a surge will most likely trigger a new price surge.
That’s the view of prominent economic analyst Lyn Alden, who in a Twitter (NYSE:) debate this week bet on demand snowballing and lifting BTC price action.
You have to keep an eye on supply and demand to know the future price of BTC Responding to a survey conducted by the creator of the stock-to-flow model PlanB, Alden said that a transformation of demand is more likely to cause a boom in the price of BTC. BTC than other multiple events favored by the bullish momentum.
Read the full article on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.