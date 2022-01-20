Bitcoin falls into a “death trap” and could drop to $38,000

From its last all-time high of $69,000, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell 38% and got stuck in the $41,000. This drop had a negative impact on the overall crypto market capitalization, which fell to $1.9 billion.

In this context, several analysts consider that Bitcoin could continue to fall below US$38,000.

“It will be a quick and aggressive fall because millions will be liquidated”warns an expert on the Tradingview platform and suggests that Bitcoin will bottom out at $34,400.

Another analyst from the same site explains that Bitcoin will “trap” its investors, and make them lose millions. What is it about? The first trap is in the $39,900 because it will keep going down towards the second trap, which is located in the $32,000.

Source: Tradingview. The “traps” of Bitcoin.

As if this were not enough, there is a third – called by the analyst “the super bull trap”, referring to bullish investors– in the $58,000, as many will sell on this figure but the cryptocurrency will continue to rise. Therefore, they will miss out on a large percentage of profits.

“There will be a winner in 2022. During the Bitcoin pullback, I would expect a big rally from the rest of the cryptocurrencies. Beware of bear markets because they are very tricky.” concludes.

Bitcoin: why the cryptocurrency is still in a tailspin

Bitcoin

In this line, a report from the cryptographic research firm DelphiDigital confirms the downward trend and clarifies that the month of January historically “has been one of the most disappointing months for Bitcoin”, therefore, this drop is not a surprise.

According to the same source, the factors that threaten the rise of Bitcoin are the slowdown in liquidity growth; the lack of liquidity in the perpetual and futures markets; and the drop in Bitcoin open interest over the past two months.

“For the most part, The price contraction was due to liquidity issues in the futures and perpetual markets, triggering a series of sell-offs that exacerbated initial Bitcoin price weakness.” , notes Delphi Digital.

What is Bitcoin’s “death crossing” and why is it the worst case scenario?

Bitcoin

An analyst at Tradingview, who does technical analysis of the crypto market, said that “Bitcoin entered a bearish phase” and fears that the cryptocurrency repeats the “death crossing”, which occurs when the 50-day moving average (a technical indicator used to create averages) falls below the 200-day moving average.