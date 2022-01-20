Blue Cat Audio Connector routes MIDI and audio wherever you want

It does not matter if it is about connecting different points in the same DAW or application, route MIDI or audio between two applications on the same computer or even running on two computers of a network. Connector helps resolve that routing. There are multiple solutions, even in the field of freeware (free software), for this type of need, but the ease of use and the ability to solve with a single system such varied needs is what gives a special appeal to this Blue Cat Audio proposal.

Connector provides a solution whether you are looking to add a ‘direct/processed’ mix (dry/wet) or to be able to perform a feedback loop in a plugin that does not support it (using a Connector instance before and another after the plugin in question), like if you want to link audio and MIDI between different plugin host applications (anyone out there wanting to use Logic’s synths in a different DAW environment, for example?), or if you’re going big and want to set up a multi-computer environment to distribute processes between different physical machines as long as they are visible on the same network.

They assure from Blue Cat that they carry out an end buffering control to reduce latency everything possible. It also supports communication between processes running with different sampling rates, since it internally resolves the necessary conversion. Possible dropouts due to clock difference are also handled transparently…

In short, as we said, a solution that seeks simplicity in use to solve very varied problems from a single tool. Available in VST, VST3, AU, and AAXthe starting price is at €39compared to what will be its final final price of €49.

