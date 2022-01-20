Brazilian singer Elza Soares dies at 91

The samba and bossa nova artist died of natural causes at her home in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian samba and bossa nova singer Elza Soares died Thursday at her home in Rio de Janeiro (southeast), at the age of 91.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we inform you of the death of the singer and songwriter Elza Soares, 91, at 3:45 p.m. at her home in Rio de Janeiro, due to natural causes,” reads a statement published on the networks. official social.

“Icon of Brazilian music, considered one of the greatest artists in the world, the singer chosen ‘Voice of the Millennium’ had an apotheotic and intense life that moved the world with his voice, his strength and his determination. The beloved and eternal Elza rested, but she will forever be in the history of music and in our hearts and those of thousands of fans around the world. With the wishes of Elza Soares fulfilled, sang until the end“says the text.

With a career spanning more than 60 years —she began in the late 1950s— and 34 albums released, Soares is considered one of the most important musical artists in the country, and in recent years she has been able to venture into other styles such as jazz, funk , electronic music or hip hop.

The last album released was ‘Planeta Fome’ (Hungry Planet) in 2019. “I always wanted to do something different, I can’t stand labels, I’m not a soft drink”, Elza said in an interview quoted by the G1 portal. And he defined his ability to adapt to the new musical times: “I follow the weather, I’m not square, here you don’t have to stay still. The thing is to walk. I always walk with the weather.”

🚨 Elza Soares died at the age of 91 due to natural causes. Elza is one of two great names in the history of Brazilian music. Rest in peace 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Cr9KBFmgOF — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 20, 2022

After becoming a widow at the age of 21 from her first husband, with whom she had five children, Soares began a relationship with the remembered Brazilian soccer player Manuel Francisco dos Santos, better known as Mané Garrincha.

This link was marked by the striker’s alcoholism and the physical violence he exerted against the singer. Both had a son in 1976, but shortly after she left the controversial athlete.

Garrincha would also die on January 20, but from 1983. And their son, ‘Garrinchinha’, would lose his life three years later in a car accident, an event that caused a severe depression in Soares.