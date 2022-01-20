Britney Spears’ dad’s behavior during conservatorship could have criminal implications

A new chapter in the dispute between Britney Spears and his father has opened up, now a former special agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that james spears spied on the Princess of Pop for years while serving as her guardian.

A recent report released by Page Six He detailed that Sherine Ebadi, who worked on fraud and corruption cases for more than a decade at the federal agency, said in a statement filed Friday in Los Angeles that Jamie “participated and instructed others to commit unconscionable violations (of human rights). and privacy of Britney) and civil liberties”.

Ebadi claimed in the filing that his findings “raise criminal implications” for Jamie, who oversaw her daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs for most of her nearly 14-year conservatorship before a judge terminated it in November 2021.

Plus Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, presented Ebadi’s statement as part of a legal complaint against his 69-year-old father, whom he claims to have stolen more than six million dollars from his estate.

He is also accused of using his role as guardian to promote his own personal and business interests.

Rosengart had hired Ebadi, who now works as an associate managing director in Kroll Associates Inc.’s Intelligence and Forensic Investigations practice, to investigate Jamie’s management of the conservatorship.

Ebadi also acknowledged that he personally questioned and interviewed Alex Vlasov, the whistleblower who alleged in the New York Times “Controlling Britney Spears” in September that Jamie had monitored Britney’s cell phone and bugged her bedroom.