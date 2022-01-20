Bronx District Attorney Dismisses 500 Convictions Based on Testimony of Former Police Officer Facing Perjury Charges – NBC New York

What you should know The Bronx district attorney’s office says more than 500 convictions have been or will be thrown out because they were based on the testimony of a former New York City police detective now facing perjury charges in Manhattan.

NEW YORK — The Bronx district attorney’s office says more than 500 convictions have been or will be thrown out because they were based on the testimony of a former New York City police detective now facing perjury charges in Manhattan.

District Attorney Darcel Clark said a judge on Thursday dismissed 133 felony cases involving former detective Joseph Franco, bringing the total to 257 so far. His office’s Office of Conviction Integrity also plans to seek dismissals in more than 250 additional cases.

“We did not want to dismiss or nullify all the cases in which he was involved; we investigated those that depended on his testimony and affidavits. His compromised credibility suggests a lack of due process in the prosecution of these defendants, and we cannot support these convictions.” “Clark said in a statement.

Franco was charged in April 2019 with lying about witnessing drug transactions that never happened, and was fired by the NYPD in April 2020. He is still awaiting trial on the charges against him.

Manhattan and Brooklyn prosecutors have previously moved to dismiss hundreds of cases in which Franco was a key witness.