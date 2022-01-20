Bruce Arians to appeal NFL fine for hitting his own player

The Buccaneers head coach was fined $50,000 by the league for hitting safety Andrew Adams’ helmet, then elbowing him, after a play on the field.

TAMPA — Bruce Aries, head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said he will appeal the $50,000 fine imposed by the NFL for hitting one of his players in the helmet during Sunday’s game.

arians said he was trying to stop the safety Andrew Adams incurred a penalty for yanking other players in an attempt to stop them from piling on top of each other near the bench. Tampa Bay, which won 31-15 over the philadelphia eagles in the wild card round of the National Conference.

The strategist hit on the helmet of adams with one hand trying to move him away from the players of the eagles.



At the bottom of the human mountain, Ross Cockrell of the Bucs, had recovered the ball in an error of philadelphia after a punt. This gave the ball to the defending champions of the superbowl at the rival’s 48-yard line.

Five plays later, Tom Brady He threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski to put the score 24-0 in favor of Tampa Bay.

The Bucs they will receive Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of NFC on Sunday.

“I am going to appeal it,” he said on Wednesday. arians about the penalty. “It has nothing to do with the game, so we’re fine.”

The day after the incident, arians He said he didn’t feel he had done anything wrong.

“No, I’ve seen enough stupidity already. You can’t jerk players on top of him,” said the 69-year-old coach. “We just had a big play, great field position, and he was trying to move players and I wanted to get him away from there so he wouldn’t get called for a penalty.”



