Bruna Biancardi, the influencer who has changed Neymar

Neymar Jr faces the final stretch of his ankle recovery with his sights set on the Champions League tie that PSG will play against Real Madrid next February 15. He does so by complying with the plan that the club has established for him and with the company of Bruna Biancardi, a 27-year-old Brazilian influencer with whom she has found stability and with whom she no longer hides. In fact, both have made the official confirmation this week by posing together on social networks and PSG are concerned about whether this greater exposure to fans could deconcentrate the Brazilian a few weeks before the momentous match against Madrid.

The young woman had already spoken on the subject last November during a question and answer session on social networks, but Despite the continuous rumors that she had been starring since the summer, she assured that she was single. However, a photograph quickly dismantled his version and threw even more unknowns into this soap opera affair. In the image, shared by Neymar, you could see the Brazilian’s inner circle enjoying the good weather in Brazil and in the center, attached to the footballer, was a smiling and radiant Bruna in a very familiar environment.

But it has been a black and white photo that has achieved that the relationship between Biancardi and Neymar is fully confirmed after months of racy comments on social media, sharing of likes, the assistance of the young woman to the Parc des Princes and even stories of friends in which they did not hesitate to pose as caramelized. Neymar himself has shared the snapshot in which he appears amused looking at the camera while Bruna brings her face close to that of the Brazilian player. No text, no emoticons, because nothing really is needed to understand the dimension of this photograph.

A romance and a stability

Neymar’s supporters they trust that the Brazilian will find with Bruna Biancardi the stability that, for many, has deprived him of even greater successes. Injuries have continually weighed him down during his time at Paris Saint Germain, but on numerous occasions he has been criticized for enjoying his sister’s birthdays, Carnival parties, nights out or even long nights at home playing poker and enjoying parties with friends.

To find examples of the latter, it is not necessary to travel very far back in time, because last November, after suffering his serious ankle injury, he shared photos of a long evening at his home in Paris accompanied by the singer Jottape and just a few days before he was accused of being removed from the national team due to physical discomfort that did not prevent him from partying in Sao Paulo.