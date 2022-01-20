Bryan Acosta has a new team in MLS

Bryan Acosta becomes a new playerl Colorado Rapids of MLS. The midfielder will sign a contract for the following two seasons.

Diary Ten learned that ‘El Tambito’ will stamp his signature on Wednesday and will be officially announced by this team thanks to the negotiations carried out by his agent, the Spanish Paul Hernandez.

Acosta, who in recent years was in the FC Dallas has rejected offers from Spanish soccer and also from Turkey to stay in the United States.

The Rapids, led by the American coach robin Fraser, He had chosen Acosta in the draft in December and had to make an offer to the footballer so that he would sign in the following days of the selection, however there was no entry agreement and it is until now that they have managed to reach good terms.

Acosta comes from two irregular tournaments in the United States where he did not have the prominence that Dallas expected of him. He played 64 games and scored three goals during his three years.

For Acosta this will be his third club as a professional after his debut in 2013 with Real Spain, then in 2017 he made his leap to European football being hired by Tenerife from Spain and a year and a half later, at the beginning of 2019, FC Dallas he bought his record from the Spanish team.

Bryan becomes Colorado Rapids’ fifth signing after announcing footballers Drew Moor, Steven Beitashour, Max Alves and defender Aboubacar Keita.

Honduras will have little presence of catrachos this season, just Andy Najar at DC United, Romell Quioto at Montreal, Joseph Rosales at Minnesota United and Roger Espinoza at Sporting Kansas.

They will no longer be in 2022 Boniek García and Maynor Figueroa who were in Houston Dynamo, but were discharged. The midfielder will play in Olimpia and the defender is waiting for an opportunity.