Buy the XGIMI Halo projector with Android at a discount of €127

All this may make you think that the XGIMI Halo does not have good image quality, and the truth is that this is not the case. Its native resolution is Full HD , but it has no problems when it comes to managing 4K content as it allows forcing quite well without loss of definition. Also, when it comes to gloss, there’s great news as it hits the 800 lumens , very powerful, and is also capable of managing colors with high dynamic range, so you can enjoy series and movies HDR . Come on, this projector will completely convince you.

This device has as one of its good features that it has a really striking design, so much so that we can say that it is one of the most elegant that there is in the market, surpassing without problems here what other manufacturers offer, such as Xiaomi. In addition, this is a portable model that you can carry from one place to another quite comfortably since its dimensions are only 10.5 x 9.4 x 14.6 centimeters (so it fits perfectly in a backpack) and, in addition, the weight stays in 1.5 kilos . Nothing too crazy and it fits perfectly to make this product a good option when you leave home on vacation.

An operating system that is differential

The one used by the manufacturer is nothing more and nothing less than AndroidTV. This means that it has a lot of possibilities when it comes to customization since a large number of applications can be installed (and they work without problems since the product has 2 GB of RAM). In addition, the user interface is controlled with great simplicity, and it is even possible to use Google’s voice assistants. oh! And it also does not lack a player chrome cast for you to send content from phones and tablets.

Buy cheap the XGIMI Halo

The discount what’s on amazon is from 16%, so you only have to pay 679.94 euros for this high-quality projector that allows you to view images that reach no less than 300 inches if you need it (and that performs an exceptional autofocus). We leave you the purchase link after this paragraph and we recommend that you do not take too long to take advantage of this promotion since it is one of the lowest prices ever in the aforementioned online store that this device has had. By the way, its connectivity is excellent since it includes Bluetooth; HDMI; USB; and much more.

A couple of good details that may tip the balance for you to buy the XGIMI Halo are that this is a model that has stereo sound integrated thanks to the use of two speakers that are made by Harman, which is synonymous with good quality. In addition, this complete portable projector does not lack a rechargeable battery that will allow you to watch movies wherever you go since the usage time it offers exceeds two hours. More than enough, don’t you think?