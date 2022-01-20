Byron Castillo will be Ángel Mena’s teammate at León after the Grupo Pachuca transaction | Soccer | sports

Defense of Barcelona will have to travel to Mexico next week to undergo medical examinations.

Byron Castillo will be companion of Angel Mena at club lion, from Mexico, and which belongs to the Pachuca Group, as reported to this newspaper by a source from the North American country close to the negotiation, who requested the confidentiality of his identity.

The same source explained that the amount of the transaction is close to 4,000,000 dollars and they will have the 80% of the player’s sports rights; while Barcelona SC will keep 20%.

The Ecuadorian defender will have to appear next week in the team led by Argentine Ariel Holan to undergo medical examinations and “According to the results, the transfer will be finalized.”.

The Mexican soccer vice-champion strategist had announced that he is interested in Castillo for the soccer quality that he showed with the bullfighters in the Copa Libertadores de América 2021 and with the National Team in the last games for the South American qualifiers to Qatar 2022.

On his occasion, the gaucho technician stated: Byron Castillo “He is a defender with deployment and Extraordinary physique, who arrives very well at the end of the pitch, but who also defends (…). I know him, because I faced him in Libertadores”.

Castillo, 23, was a national champion in 2020 and a semifinalist in the Copa Libertadores with the Canaries. Last season he appeared in 41 games (27 for the LigaPro, 12 for the Libertadores and 2 for the Ecuador Super Cup), accumulating 3,543 minutes on the field. He scored 3 goals in the local tournament.

The Pachuca Group owns the Pachuca and Leon clubs, as well as a second-class club from Mexico and another from that same division in Uruguay and Everton from Chile.

During the negotiations with the Pachuca Group, the Pachuca club coach, the Uruguayan William Almada, he never made public his interest in having Castillo on the team; while Ariel Holan, DT del León, always showed his admiration for the Ecuadorian side. (D)