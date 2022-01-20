Cardi B offers to pay for funerals of Bronx fire victims

Cardi-B offered to pay funeral expenses for the 17 people who lost their lives in a fire that swept through an apartment building in New York City.

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, announced that the winning rapper wants to give financial help to the relatives of the victims of the fire in the Bronx, where he grew up.

The victims had ties to Gambia and the families of several of them plan to bury them in their West African homeland., so that Cardi-B it also undertook to pay repatriation costs.

“I’m so proud to be from the Bronx. and I have many family and friends who still live and work there. Then, when i heard about the fire and all the victims i knew i had to do something to helpCardi B said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the fire, which left 17 people dead, including eight children, in the city of New York, was caused by a defect in the heating

“I cannot imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims experience, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burial of your loved ones helps you move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrible tragedy.”, he added.